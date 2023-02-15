Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target at $7.21

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $27,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 274,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.