Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $28.13

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

