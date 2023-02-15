Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target at $3,191.67

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,191.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 3,400 ($41.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($28.65) to GBX 3,200 ($38.84) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

WZZZY opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

