Analyzing Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sysmex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 11.70% 12.51% 9.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Sysmex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.44 billion 0.38 $292.22 million $2.55 2.60 Sysmex $3.24 billion 4.20 $392.42 million $0.88 36.89

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sysmex beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

