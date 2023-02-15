Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

About Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Andersons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

