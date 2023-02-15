Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Andersons Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Andersons has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
Andersons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andersons (ANDE)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.