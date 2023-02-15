Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 65,200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

