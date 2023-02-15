Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.36.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.