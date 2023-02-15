Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $275.16 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02727325 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $37,316,393.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

