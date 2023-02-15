Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AON Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE AON opened at $312.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.35. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More
