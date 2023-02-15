Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AON Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE AON opened at $312.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.35. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,065.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

