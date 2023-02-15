Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $2,113,200.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of APO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. 3,419,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,926. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.
Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $67,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,336,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,417,000 after purchasing an additional 719,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
