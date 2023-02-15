Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

