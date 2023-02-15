AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $369,250.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 3,867,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $75.97.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
