AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $369,250.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 3,867,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,689. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppLovin by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

