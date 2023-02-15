AppLovin Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

NYSE:APP opened at $15.97 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 248,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

