Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $152.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $138.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 542,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

