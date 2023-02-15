ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,110. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

