Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $14.59 million and $337,067.01 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

