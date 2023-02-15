Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Lifted to Neutral at Dawson James

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Dawson James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

FUV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 86,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.80) by $0.20. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,319.34%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares during the period.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

