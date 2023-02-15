Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $144.37.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
