Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.47. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $144.37.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 112,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

