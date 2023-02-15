Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.4 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARLUF remained flat at $25.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

