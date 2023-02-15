Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.