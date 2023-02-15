Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises about 1.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,308. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

