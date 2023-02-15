Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Armstrong World Industries worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $21,917,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after buying an additional 284,464 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

AWI opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.