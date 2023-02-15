ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 5.2%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 53,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
ASAP Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $391,119.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $391,119.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $205,820.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 529,264 shares in the company, valued at $783,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,304 shares of company stock worth $649,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ASAP
About ASAP
ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.
