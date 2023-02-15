ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 5.2%

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 53,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

ASAP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Get ASAP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $391,119.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 264,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $391,119.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $205,820.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 529,264 shares in the company, valued at $783,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 692,304 shares of company stock worth $649,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

About ASAP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASAP, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) by 1,639.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ASAP worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.