Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,746.67 ($21.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.99) to GBX 1,900 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.28) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.12) to GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,901 ($23.08) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,964 ($23.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,745.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.45.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

