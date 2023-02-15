Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,318 ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,861,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HYHG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. 4,135 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.
