Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

