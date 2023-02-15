Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 546,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

