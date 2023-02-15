Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $741,000 Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 497,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 173,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,330. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

