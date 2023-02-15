Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,290. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.