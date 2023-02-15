Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,367 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,837.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

