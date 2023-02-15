Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 545 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,376. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.