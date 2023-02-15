Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 93 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.87. 934,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.99 and a 200 day moving average of $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

