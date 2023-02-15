Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.87. 269,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.