Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

PFE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 3,684,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,027,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

