ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.1 days.

ATS Stock Up 1.4 %

ATSAF traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. ATS has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $41.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Articles

