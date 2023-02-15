Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 3.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09. 801,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,808,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 567,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

