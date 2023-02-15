Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 3.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09. 801,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,808,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.