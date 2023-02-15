Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $275.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAR. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.13.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 54.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.