Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Shares of AVA opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

