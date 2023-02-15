Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 3.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,248,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,502,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

