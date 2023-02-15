Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 3.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,248,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,502,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.13.
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
