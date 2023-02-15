Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,680,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

AZUL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Azul has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

