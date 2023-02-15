B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Up 12.9% in January

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,483. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 79.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 244,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 389.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 167,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 73.9% during the third quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 321,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 136,755 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

