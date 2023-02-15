Badger DAO (BADGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $57.21 million and $3.50 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00012968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,954,438 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

