Bain Capital Credit LP Sells 42,111 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Bain Capital Credit LP trimmed its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,111 shares during the period. Anterix makes up about 8.5% of Bain Capital Credit LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bain Capital Credit LP owned approximately 3.59% of Anterix worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $301,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Stock Performance

Anterix Company Profile

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 20,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,446. The stock has a market cap of $636.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $60.07.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

