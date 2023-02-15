Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

