Barclays Increases Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $13.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
Sprinklr Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $221,349. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
