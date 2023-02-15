Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

