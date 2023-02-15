Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $43.86 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,581 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.18% of Umpqua worth $43,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after buying an additional 1,219,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,884,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

