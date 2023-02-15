Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

