Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

